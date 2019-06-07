These are the skills that will benefit you most at work

What are the most important skills to have in today’s working world? This week in Careers, we explored a few possibilities.

Discussions on the future of work are always awash with talk about the incredible importance of upskilling and reskilling. To ensure you maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing economy, experts explain, you need to embody traits that are attractive to the modern employer. Yet what are those skills?

This week in Careers, we spoke to a few different people to find out what type of personality will best succeed in the world of work.

Marc Hanlon, a technology consulting senior manager, explained how the ability to weather change benefited his career. Though taxing, being adaptable enabled him to gain broad experience, which served him well when he returned to PwC.

Adaptability has also proved extremely valuable to Gillian Rowan, a software engineer at Workhuman. She said her current firm gave her the opportunity to move into a scrum team and develop new skills.

Partrick Butterly of Liberty IT meanwhile reminded readers about the importance of inquisitiveness. “No one’s an expert in everything and you’ll constantly find yourself in a position where you don’t know as much as you think you should, so don’t be afraid to ask,” he explained.

However, it would be remiss to say that the burden of changing and adapting to modern times lies solely with the worker. Employers should also ensure they remain as modern and fresh as possible in their approach to the workforce. If you value your employees, they will value you in turn.

That is the resounding message communicated by Tom Doherty, a senior technical training specialist at New Relic, who explained that being granted a generous amount of paternity leave was not only vital in helping him settle into life as a parent, but also reinforced that his workplace truly cares.

Meanwhile, in jobs news, fintech player Global Shares confirmed plans to hire 50 as it gears up to expand its hub in Clonakilty.

