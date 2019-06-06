50 new fintech roles set for Clonakilty with Global Shares

Finance software provider Global Shares is set to expand its operation in West Cork with the creation of 50 jobs.

Fintech player Global Shares will create 50 roles in Clonakilty as part of global expansion that has seen it already hire more than 100 people across multiple sites dotted around the world.

The new West Cork office will join the company’s current catalogue of hubs in New Jersey, London, Edinburagh. Hong Kong and Munich. Global Shares has also opened new bases in Cork city, Barcelona, Lisbon, Malta, Nashville and Beijing.

The company is currently recruiting for a credit controller, various IT and development positions, operations analysts and a director of financial and tax reporting. It has not confirmed the timeframe at which it hopes to have all roles filled by.

“This is a really exciting time for Global Shares,” said COO Mark Purcell. “We are experiencing rapid growth at the moment and the fact that we are creating jobs right here in Clonakilty is a real boost to the local economy.”

Global Shares provides software and enterprise services for employee equity share plan administration leveraging a cloud-based platform to allow them to operate across various jurisdictions, time zones and languages. It boats a broad array of clients including blue-chip companies such as pharma player GlaxoSmithKline, payroll firm Sage and Italian insurance company Generali.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of last month, which proved to be a good time for Ireland’s ever-growing fintech scene. Fintech firm JRI America confirmed plans to expand its Tralee technology centre and generate 100 jobs and generate 100 roles over the next three years. It will create a security operations centre to monitor, assess and mitigate cybersecurity threats for the group’s global operations.

Meanwhile, Irish-founded fund management service Carne Group revealed that it will create 250 jobs in Kilkenny and Wexford over the next three years. It is hiring for positions in risk management, compliance and operations, IT, cybersecurity and more.