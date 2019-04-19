All the sci-tech jobs news and careers advice you need this week

This week in Careers, one of our most popular stories was an excellent guide on how to craft your CV to ensure success when applying for a software engineering role.

Software engineering is one of the most lucrative pockets of the tech industry and, as such, the role of the software engineer is a coveted one. These professionals are highly in-demand and rewarded handsomely for their work and can often find opportunities in some of the most well-respected tech firms in the world.

Yet that doesn’t mean a software engineer can phone in the application process. There’s still stiff competition to rise to the top, and you can seriously increase your chances of success with a killer CV.

People know this, and it’s probably why there was such a level of enthusiasm for this amazing guide to crafting a CV for landing the software engineering role of your dreams.

Stephen Killilea and Birgitta Swanberg, both members of the talent acquisition team at Liberty IT, gave a comprehensive run-down of how you should structure your CV, what you should highlight, and how you should prepare for interview in the event that your now expertly composed CV gets you to that stage.

We also caught up with Jaguar Land Rover’s Damien Dooley this week to hear about his work in the emerging field of autonomous vehicles. The road is a complicated place and there are so many unpredictable variables to consider so, as you can imagine, Dooley’s work is rigorous. That’s part of its appeal though.

This week we also mediated on the subject of company culture. Fostering a positive environment is somewhat of a holy grail for employers. When executed well, a good company culture will be the glue that holds an organisation together, leading to more productive employees and better staff retention.

We headed down to Dropbox and spoke to some of the people there about two vital elements that every company needs to create this enriching atmosphere.

In jobs news, cloud platform LogMeIn made waves with the news that it is to set up an international headquarters in Grand Canal Dock, Dublin, creating 200 jobs. The new centre, which is supported with an IDA investment, will serve as the company’s management decision-making centre in Europe.

The company is hiring in areas such as customer success management, marketing, IT, legal, HR and sales.

Also hiring this week is Waterford-based virtual reality firm VR Education is set to generate between nine and 10 new jobs over the next year or two. Currently, the company is looking for web developers, game developers and 3D artists.

