TU Dublin launches Ireland’s first executive MBA in life sciences leadership

The new course is set to launch in September 2022, with two scholarships available to women applicants through the 30% Club.

TU Dublin is launching an executive MBA in life sciences leadership, the first of its kind in Ireland, to keep the sector ready for future challenges posed by Brexit and Covid-19.

The technological university said the course is designed to enhance leadership capabilities in one of Ireland’s fast-growing sectors, with many of the world’s top life sciences companies now having bases around the country.

Scholarships for the course will be available for TU Dublin graduates. To boost gender representation in this sector, two scholarships will also be awarded to successful women applicants through a collaboration with the 30% Club.

According to TU Dublin, Ireland’s life sciences sector has a proven record of managing complex start-ups and technology transfers to scale up products from clinical research to full commercialisation.

It added that Ireland’s biopharmaceutical and medtech industries are thriving parts of the economy, with pharmaceuticals accounting for more than 62pc of exports in 2019.

The new executive MBA is a collaboration between the university’s Graduate Business School and School of Pharmaceutical and Chemical Sciences.

“The combination of business and life science modules, delivered flexibly to busy working executives, provides a career development pathway for future leaders. I am also pleased to partner with the 30% Club by offering scholarships to potential female leaders in life sciences,” said TU Dublin’s Prof Anne Greene.

The executive MBA is a two-year course, with modules focusing on areas such as strategic management, marketing, corporate finance, economics for strategic managers and leadership development.

Head of TU Dublin’s Graduate Business School, Dr Colin Hughes, said this new MBA “creates an opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in an innovative peer-learning environment and to engage with international thought leaders to explore the current issues facing the sector”.

The executive MBA is set to commence in September 2022.

Updated, 3.55pm, 13 December 2021: TU Dublin previously said that the course would commence in January 2022. The article was updated to correct this start date to September 2022.

