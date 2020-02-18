5 things you need to work in developing in-flight entertainment

At Viasat Ireland, the environment is reminiscent of NBC’s Cheers, where everybody knows your name, its employees tell us.

As an Agile coach at Viasat Ireland, Des O’Sullivan is responsible for guiding new agile project teams at the company. Given his work with a range of people through mentoring and consulting, he’s in a great position to offer some insights into the kinds of people who flourish in Viasat.

When we visited its offices at Charlemont Place, he told us about the five main things the team looks out for in new hires – people who are transparent, committed, problem solvers, collaborative and generally curious.

That mix of attributes, O’Sullivan said, is what makes Viasat a special place to work: “I think we have great people who support each other. You get to work with very talented people, and so we build great products.”

We also heard from a technical sales engineer at the company, Megan Jermain, who works with Viasat’s Aerodocs product. In a word, she sees her employer as a “community”.

‘It’s kind of like Cheers, where they say everybody knows your name’

– MEGAN JERMAIN, VIASAT IRELAND

When she first started working there, it was a culture shock of the best kind, she told us: “It’s a very open and inclusive environment – it’s kind of like Cheers, where they say everybody knows your name. Literally everyone in the building after a week knows your name and you feel like you’ve been here for months.”

But what Jermain likes most, she said, is that her “inputs are valued”.

“If I have an idea, I can see it become a reality here,” she said. “And also, there’s a lot of room for growth – you’re not confined to just your role, you can expand, and it’s encouraged to reach into the different areas.”

That expansion is what helps people who haven’t come from an aviation background – like Jermain – to catch up.

“The product I work on is aimed at airlines, so there is a bit of a learning curve,” she explained. “But you’re given all the support you need to get there.”