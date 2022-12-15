Home advantage: The best locations in Ireland to WFH in 2022

Switcher.ie analysed the best WFH locations in Ireland based on factors from 5G to green spaces, with many small towns beating big cities.

Castlebar in Co Mayo has been named as the best place in Ireland for working from home.

That’s according to Switcher.ie’s Best Places to Work from Home in Ireland index. Behind Castlebar, the other top WFH locations were Leixlip, Navan, Galway and Longford.

The cost comparison website gathered data on factors including house prices, crime rates, broadband speeds and 5G mobile coverage, access to leisure facilities and amenities, schools and GPs. The data was gathered during November 2022.

It counted the number of coffee shops, parks and hiking areas, gyms and leisure facilities, GP surgeries and top-rated schools per 1,000 people living in each location.

It also looked at 5G and full-fibre broadband networks as well as online food delivery services to find the scope of coverage in each town or city. Crime rates and average house prices for each location were also examined.

Castlebar came out on top for its “winning mix of great leisure amenities, speedy broadband, 5G mobile coverage and plenty of green spaces”.

“With reasonable house prices, a low crime rate, good access to health and top schools – it’s a great place to work from home and raise a family,” the index said.

Leixlip took the runner-up slot for several factors, but its proximity to Dublin and good transport links were mentioned as a major pro. Like Castlebar, it also has fast 5G coverage, good facilities and green spaces and a comparatively low crime rate.

In third place was another commuter town Navan, which was also highly rated for its transport networks. But where Navan really had the edge is coffee shops and online food delivery services. It was ranked best in Ireland for people who like a good supply of takeaways and cafes to get them through the working day.

Galway, which took fourth spot overall, was ranked second behind Navan for its selection of takeaways and coffee shops. The west-coast city also performed well for its liveliness, good internet, schools, comparatively affordable housing and easy access to the sea.

Galway was the only city in the top 10, which was rounded out by Longford, Gorey, Clonmel, Mallow, Portmarnock and Sligo.

Since the internet is such an important part of working from home, it’s worth noting that the index named the five worst towns for telecoms services as Shannon, Cobh, Celbridge, Skerries and Tullamore.

Switcher.ie’s commercial director Eoin Clarke said remote and hybrid working are likely here to stay, particularly with the new Work Life Balance Bill that will include the right for workers to request working from home. The bill is expected to be delivered by the end of this year.

“What started as a safety measure for many companies during the pandemic is now becoming the norm, giving Irish workers a better quality of life and fantastic financial benefits,” Clarke added.

“All the top contenders in our study have lots to offer, and hotspots range from along the sandy west coast to the midlands as well as satellite towns bordering Dublin. When it comes to peaceful, low-cost, scenic places to work from home, there’s plenty to choose from.”

