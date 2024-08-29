A California-based SiriusXM building.
Image: © JHVEPhoto/Stock.adobe.com

SiriusXM is hiring after opening new Dublin tech centre

1 hour ago

The new Dublin facility will play a critical role in the audio-tech company’s digital transformation goals.

US audio entertainment company SiriusXM today (29 August) announced the opening of a Technology Centre of Excellence in Dublin, Ireland. The organisation is currently looking to fill 19 roles in engineering and IT based at the centre.

SiriusXM is an audio entertainment platform that was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York. The company expects the new Dublin hub to play a critical role in the its digital transformation goals. 

The new hub will focus mainly on software development, automotive technology and engineering, adtech, data science and analytics. Jobs currently on offer include senior software engineer, test/QA engineer, software program manager and IT support technician.

Professionals employed in automotive technology and engineering will be charged with developing, testing and supporting SiriusXM’s software and platforms for in-vehicle services, consumer electronics and emerging businesses. Adtech, data science and analytic team members will work on modernising and scaling the companies advertisements and consumer engagement. 

Hiring Now

“As we further expand and enhance our product, we are thrilled to tap into all of the incredible technology talent based here in Ireland,” said Joe Inzerillo, SiriusXM’s chief product and technology officer. “We look forward to introducing our service to a new group of technologists here in Dublin who are eager to build and create sophisticated adtech, software that moves people, and more.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, welcomed the announcement, saying he was pleased that the organisation had chosen Dublin as the location for the new Technology Centre of Excellence and that the company would avail of Ireland’s talented professionals. 

SiriusXM received support from the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Recently, IDA Ireland also announced their support for the Galway-based, €14m PennEngineering expansion, which will see the creation of 70 new jobs over the next five years.

Additional details on job opportunities with SiriusXM can be found here

