Four young entrepreneurs standing side by side in a modern office.
Careers
Image: © deagreez/Stock.adobe.com

New IBM-backed website supports young, socially conscious innovators

18 minutes ago

Youth Space, developed by Young Social Innovators, received €100,000 from IBM. It aims to provide an easy resource for budding entrepreneurs.

A new online resource that aims to encourage young people into entrepreneurial careers has been launched this week. The resource, called Youth Space, is an initiative by Young Social Innovators (YSI).

YSI is a non-profit that works with young people to come up with innovative ways to effect positive change in their communities. It is supported by the Government as well as corporate partners such as Aviva, EirGrid and Virgin Media.

It has been in operation for more than 20 years, but its latest venture is the online site, which is intended to function as a “one-stop shop for young social innovators”, according to YSI CEO Roger Warnock.

Visitors to the site can avail of a “wealth of articles, polls and toolkits, plus an online, self-paced course,” Warnock added. “It’s not just a website; it’s a dedicated space to support a movement and a valuable resource for young change-makers.”

YSI received financial backing from the Community Foundation and from tech giant IBM. The latter provided funding of €100,000 towards the design and development of Youth Space.

Deirdre Kennedy, IBM corporate social responsibility manager for social impact programmes, said the company’s support for young entrepreneurs is a no-brainer, as Youth Space is similar to a work environment which encourages collaborative and creative approaches to problem-solving.

“We’re delighted to support the Youth Space platform, which will allow young curious minds to propose fresh ideas in a safe and secure environment and develop solutions that can make a difference to real-world challenges,” she said.

Youth Space is divided into several main sections. There is a polls section where young people can share their thoughts; a section on funding; a section with resources and toolkits; a section on news and opportunities; and a section devoted to inspiration.

More information on Youth Space and the supports it offers to young people hoping to get ahead in their careers is available on its website.

Blathnaid O’Dea
By Blathnaid O’Dea

Blathnaid O’Dea joined Silicon Republic in 2021 as Careers reporter, coming from a background in the Humanities. She likes people, pranking, pictures of puffins – and apparently alliteration.

