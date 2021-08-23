BYD Semiconductor IPO postponed pending probe by Chinese regulator

The law firm overseeing the Shenzen listing is facing an investigation for unspecified reasons as the country’s tech crackdown continues.

Chinese electric carmaker BYD was forced to suspend its plan to publicly list its chipmaking division due to a regulatory investigation, Nikkei Asia has reported.

BYD Semiconductor was accepted in June for review of its IPO on Shenzen’s ChiNext market, having applied in May. The company reportedly was seeking to raise more than 2.68bn yuan ($413m). However, the law firm advising the listing is now the subject of a probe by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) for unspecified reasons.

The firm, Beijing’s Tian Yuan Law Office, is described by Nikkei as one of China’s largest and having advised on numerous other big IPOs. News of the probe was broken by Shenzen Stock Exchange, which said it “needed to suspend the review” of BYD Semiconductor’s public listing.

Several other IPOs across China are also reportedly on hold pending investigations into involved law firms, securities companies and accountants’ firms. The scope and purpose of the range of probes remains unclear.

BYD is China’s largest carmaker by market capitalisation and its semiconductor division, made independent in the last year, is the country’s biggest manufacturer of microcontrollers for cars. The company’s largest investor is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, with the Vanguard Group and BlackRock also holding sizeable stakes.

Nikkei Asia quoted a “venture capital source familiar with the IPO process in China” as saying that BYD Semiconductor’s listing has not been cancelled but “could be delayed by several months.”

BYD’s news is the latest story in China’s tech crackdown. Ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing was torpedoed just days after a successful New York IPO in late June, while global tech companies have expressed concerns over tightening laws in Hong Kong. Ant Group had its November 2020 IPO cancelled entirely.

The intense regulatory activity is affecting investor confidence. Last week, Tencent Music saw its share price slip even as it posted impressive Q2 financial results.

This is the first notable intersection of the Chinese regulatory squeeze and the global semiconductor shortage, which is affecting the automotive market in particular.

A BYD Han sedan. Image: Jengtingchen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)