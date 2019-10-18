Dublin-headquartered Ding announces expansion into London

Ding is opening a new office in London, which will cover areas such as marketing, technology and business development, supported by the Dublin HQ.

On Thursday (17 October), international mobile top-up platform Ding announced the opening of a new office in London.

The Dublin-headquartered business, led by serial entrepreneur Mark Roden, was set up in 2006. In the years since, the platform has been used to make 350m mobile top-ups globally, through its app, online portal and at retail outlets around the world.

It is currently targeting markets in Central America, the Caribbean and countries such as India and Pakistan.

The company now has nine offices around the globe, including the new London office, which marks the latest step in its “next phase of growth”, according to Ding.

In a statement, the company said that employees in the London office will cover marketing, technology and business development – and will be supported by all other functions at the Dublin headquarters.

‘Big growth push’

Roden, who is CEO of Ding, said: “Our business has moved into the next phase of growth as demand for our product skyrockets and, in order to better serve our customers and partners, we are opening this new office in London.

“Over the last 10 plus years, we have learned to do what we do very well. Now, we are about expanding that to new regions and we are making a big growth push – a presence in London gives us access to a new talent pool and allows us to be closer to our UK partners.

“It’s a very exciting time for Ding,” he added.

Ding currently employs around 150 staff in Dublin, but Roden told the Irish Times that he expects to add 30 to 50 people in the next six months, many of whom would be in the Dublin HQ. However, he added that part of the reason for opening the London office is to tap into talent that may not be available in Ireland.

At the moment, the company said that it is experiencing double-digit growth and is planning for further expansion in 2020 and beyond.

The company noted that it has gross transaction volumes of $500m and the company has seen 300pc app acquisition growth year on year in its direct-to-consumer business. Meanwhile, the B2B side of the business has also seen sustained growth.