AI has become a key focus for Irish IT leaders

Many Irish IT leaders expect generative AI to be incorporated within their businesses in the near future, according to a new report by Salesforce.

The US company has been focusing on AI in recent months. In June, the company’s VC arm – Salesforce Ventures – increased its generative AI fund from $250m to $500m. Carolan Lennon, country leader at Salesforce Ireland, recently said the company has been “reimagined for an AI world”.

The company’s latest State of IT Report suggests many other companies are being shaped by AI too. The report claims 76pc of Irish IT leaders say the role of AI in their organizations is “well-defined”.

Meanwhile, 91pc of Irish IT leaders believe generative AI will have a prominent role in their organisations within the next 18 months. However, there appears to be a feeling of caution, as 53pc of leaders said they are concerned about generative AI’s ethics.

One of the most prominent forms of generative AI is ChatGPT, the advanced chatbot created by OpenAI. The product was hugely successful after it launched last year and has been backed by tech giant Microsoft.

But the company has faced multiple investigations over its data practices and is facing a major class-action lawsuit from a US law firm on the grounds that it scraped the internet to train its generative AI chatbot.

Despite certain concerns around this technology, Salesforce Ireland’s country sales leader and AVP Deirdre Purcell said 2023 has seen the “incredible potential of generative AI become a driving force for the next evolution of the working world”.

“This presents huge opportunities for Irish businesses to deliver growth and efficiencies while providing greater customer service.”

“As businesses of all sizes realise that they have to invest in AI to remain competitive, focus will turn to how to embed this technology across industries. It has the potential to meet growing customer expectations.”

