Can we bridge the gap between tech and sustainability?

Kyndryl’s Faith Taylor explains the ‘essential role’ businesses play in tackling the climate crisis and the way AI is being utilised to support sustainability efforts.

As our use of technology evolves and the climate crisis continues to cause impacts, the concept of sustainability becomes more important for tech companies to focus on.

Various experts have spoken out about the importance of embracing technology as a way to improve sustainability efforts, with some arguing that a green transition isn’t possible without a digital transition.

One person who believes in the importance of technology to boost sustainability is Faith Taylor, SVP for global sustainability, ESG and Impact at Kyndryl. She previously spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about how the tech sector can work to mitigate its own environmental damage.

This issue has become increasingly apparent in recent years, with the growing energy demands of data centres and the rise of energy-intensive AI technology. Taylor says Kyndryl’s Global Sustainability Barometer study shows that there is a “clear opportunity” for more companies to realise the benefits of “environmental education and engagement programmes”.

“These findings come as the emissions gap is not closing quickly enough to limit global temperature rise, as reported in the latest UN report,” Taylor said. “Businesses have an essential role to play in addressing this immense – but not impossible – challenge.

“And they must do so while navigating more regulations, geopolitical uncertainty and stakeholder scrutiny.”

Integrating tech into sustainability strategies

Kyndryl’s report suggests that the main drivers of sustainability in organisations in the UK are to reduce energy consumption and cost, and improve access to funding. More than half of the organisations surveyed in this report see the role of technology in sustainability to “support workplace digitisation for a hybrid work strategy”.

Taylor said businesses are currently looking to invest in technology strategies that complement both profitability and climate consciousness. But she said businesses need to establish a “clear picture” of where they are in their sustainability journey.

“CEOs and boards need help in integrating and executing a digital transformation program that aligns with decoupling carbon from growth,” she said.

“Businesses should start by re-evaluating existing infrastructure, refreshing servers, assessing subscription-based on-premises solutions, or investing in cloud and server virtualisation. This helps support digital transformation by uniting sustainability and modernisation.”

According to Taylor, organisations need to design “data-centric” cultures and establish baselines so they can build “realistic, longer-term goals” that tackle emissions cuts across their entire value chain.

“Environmental education and engagement efforts are also a vital way for companies to connect with employees and inspire more sustainable decision-making,” Taylor said. “The resulting actions of individuals are then not an empty gesture; employees contribute to company emissions and can play a direct role in reducing them.”

Last month, Infinum UK MD Jonathan Boakes said the skills shortage in the IoT sector could limit the potential for this sector to achieve its sustainability targets. He said that governments and educators need to work together to ensure workers have the right green and technical skills.

Taylor made a similar point, as she said investing in sustainability education is about “preparing for the future”.

“Organisations are contending with skills shortages in critical areas including sustainability, and investing in green education can ensure companies have the in-house expertise needed for a fast-changing world,” she said. “Only one in eight workers has one or more green skills, according to the latest Global Green Skills Report, a stark finding in light of the growing demand for sustainability skills projected in the coming years.”

Missteps in sustainability

Taylor believes all tech companies that have a “sizeable footprint” also have a shared responsibility to lead by example when it comes to fostering sustainability across their supply chains and “the broader ecosystems they operate within”. But she also shared concerns that some companies take the wrong step of approaching the climate crisis as a “lost opportunity”.

“It’s not conducive to the problem-solving ethos the technology industry thrives on,” Taylor said. “We have the capabilities to move closer to net zero. And we have the tools we need to make a difference. We can’t forget to encourage and support the people who will help us get the job done.

“The UK is currently predicted to miss its 2050 net-zero goal and it’s critical that businesses act now and use technology to drive sustainable solutions.”

Kyndrl’s Global Sustainability Barometer also found a gap in the number of companies utilising technology properly. For example, the report suggests that 92pc of organisations in the UK and Ireland see technology as “key to achieving sustainability goals”, yet less than half (45pc) believe they are making full use of IT in their organisations.

The double-edged sword of AI

AI has been the hot topic in technology for the past couple of years, being hailed as a gamechanger for various sectors. Earlier this month, Patrick Strauss of GlobalLogic described AI as part of the “holy trinity” that can turn digital ecosystems more green – along with IoT and cloud computing.

But AI technology has also faced its criticisms for the vast amount of data – and energy – these powerful models require to work properly. The latest AI Index – an independent initiative at Stanford University – found that the cost of training advanced AI models has surged in the past couple of years.

Taylor said AI has been highlighted among Kyndryl’s studies as a “key technology” to support sustainability goals for organisations. For example, more than half of the UK and Ireland businesses surveyed said they use AI to identify opportunities to lower their carbon footprint and monitor energy usage emissions.

“That being said, it’s no secret that there’s still a great deal of work to be done when it comes to managing and improving AI’s current sustainability impact, as our Global Sustainability Barometer study found 61pc of organisations use AI to monitor energy use, but only 34pc use current data to predict future energy consumption,” Taylor said.

