Cúram medical devices centre to run its sixth teachers’ residency course

Primary and secondary school teachers can learn how to engage their students in scientific research as part of Cúram’s collaborative programme.

The Science Foundation Ireland research centre for medical devices is enrolling for its Teachers in Residence programme, which is running for its sixth year in a row.

The programme at Cúram will run online starting in October. It has places available for five primary and five secondary school teachers to work with Cúram researchers on incorporating medical research into their science curricula.

Teachers participating in the residency will learn about how medical device researchers at Cúram work to improve the quality of life for patients with chronic illnesses.

According to Cúram’s scientific director Prof Abhay Pandit, they will take what they have learned from the residency programme to inspire their students using lesson plans that have been developed to bring Irish research into classrooms in an age-appropriate way. The teachers will also have the opportunity to create a science-inspired mural for their school.

Pandit said: “If we can continue to support and inspire our teachers by providing access to current, cutting-edge Irish research and work with them to incorporate it into classroom activities, our hope is that they, in turn, can inspire their students for years to come.”

On completion of the programme, teachers will receive 10 ECTS through NUI Galway’s Centre for Adult Learning and Professional Development, which is fully funded by Cúram.

Teachers from all disciplines and backgrounds are encouraged to apply and resources, including lesson plan kits in both English and Irish, will be made available to download.

The programme forms part of Cúram’s partnership with the Department of Education and Skills’ Junior Cycle for Teachers STE(A)M initiative, which connects education outreach partners from the science, technology and arts sectors with teachers in a bid to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration.

The Cúram centre, which is based at NUI Galway’s campus, has conducted research into key clinical areas including diabetes, heart disease and stroke since its founding in 2015.

For more information on the Teachers in Residence programme and details on how to apply, see here. Applications are open until Friday, 24 September.