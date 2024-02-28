38 projects score SFI funding to boost STEM diversity

The projects stem from various Irish institutions and are designed to broaden participation in STEM across Ireland.

Ireland’s Government has pledged €5m to improve public awareness and inclusion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

38 projects are being supported by the latest batch of funding through the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Programme, which aims to grow communities that contribute to STEM in Ireland.

It is hoped that these projects will broaden participation in STEM across Ireland and among less represented groups, to encourage more diversity in STEM-related disciplines. Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD, said the next generation will become “better engaged and empowered” to share their ideas about solving societal challenges.

The awarded projects come from various Irish institutions including University College Dublin, Technological University Dublin, University of Galway, University College Cork and Munster Technological University.

One example of the projects being funded is the Junior Engineer Development Initiative, which provides training for sixth-class students to develop their knowledge of engineering skills and debunk engineer stereotypes.

Another project being funded is called Cut from the Same Cloth, which engages with women from minority communities in workshops centred around textiles and experiences of health research.

Dr Ruth Freeman, the SFI Science for Society director, said the 38 projects are being supported to “expand the reach of STEM and broaden participation and engagement”.

“This programme is a key part of our education and public engagement strategy,” Freeman said. “Increasing engagement among less represented voices in STEM is vital to providing the diverse talent needed to take on societal challenges and to shape our future in Ireland.

“SFI are passionate about removing barriers to participation in STEM and providing learners with opportunities to engage. I look forward to seeing the achievements of these projects over the coming months.”

SFI contributed €6m to support 40 projects last year through its Discover Programme. The funded projects included an initiative to help children from diverse backgrounds become sustainability ambassadors and a project to promote STEM education for deaf people.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.