16 of the hottest companies to apply to in 2025

As we look towards the new year, there is no time like the present to start searching for that next career opportunity.

As always it was an exciting, sometimes concerning and always transformative year for the STEM space. Much has changed in the wake of mass digitalisation and the rampant adoption of advanced technologies such as GenAI.

With that in mind, a number of jobs have emerged as being particularly popular, so without further ado, here is our round-up of the hottest jobs to apply for in the coming year and the companies looking to fill those roles.

Abbott

Medical device and healthcare company Abbott is looking to expand several of its Ireland and US-based teams. In the US, jobs are available in a number of areas, for example the company is looking to employ a qualified engineering team lead, a site reliability engineer, a senior DevOps engineer and a senior mobile DevOps Engineer, among others.

In Ireland, Abbott aims to recruit a quality engineer, a sustaining programme manager and an engineering team lead.

Accenture

US multinational provider of strategy, consulting, digital, technology, security and operational services, Accenture, has a number of job opportunities in a range of exciting and dynamic areas such as GenAI and machine learning engineering, cybersecurity engineering, network engineering and AWS cloud architecture.

There are also open positions for people looking to start or continue a career in Java application development and software and platform consulting management.

Amgen

Biopharma company Amgen is hiring for a number of positions. The team in India is looking to recruit an AI platform lead, a senior manager for AI and MLOps and a productivity tools and technology engineer.

In Ireland, Amgen aims to hire a senior manager for engineering projects, a principal engineer and several roles in site reliability, such as senior equipment engineer and process technical lead.

The US-based teams are also looking to expand by filling roles in a number of areas, including cloud computing, AI and machine learning and software testing.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is currently advertising a range of positions globally. For example, in the US, professionals can apply for roles in the field of AI and machine learning, as well as in project management and cybersecurity.

The Ireland-based teams have positions open for a senior specialist for quality assurance in technical operations and a principal data engineer and teams in India are looking to recruit in DevOps.

Deloitte

Professional services firm Deloitte is currently accepting applications for professionals skilled in cloud computing. The Ireland-based team is looking to recruit a skilled cloud architect for a hybrid role. Additionally, there is a hybrid, Dublin-based solutions architect engineering role available as well as a position for a director of data analytics in Dublin, Cork, Galway or Limerick.

For anyone looking to explore opportunities working with AI and ML, there is also an open forensic analytics and AI position in Dublin.

Fidelity Investments

Multinational financial services firm Fidelity Investments is aiming to expand teams across Ireland and is looking to fill several cybersecurity positions. For example, the company is in the process of recruiting for an experienced application architect to join the enterprise cybersecurity organisation.

Other open job opportunities include a principal front-end software engineer, senior systems analyst, data engineer, senior cybersecurity analyst and cybersecurity penetration tester.

Teams based in the US are also in the process of recruiting and are looking to add a principal java software engineer, a principal software engineer skilled in java and cloud, a principal full-stack engineer and a principal ML/AI engineer.

Grant Thornton

Professional services provider Grant Thornton is recruiting across various disciplines, such as DevOps, data analytics and project management. The company has premises in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Bermuda, Gibraltar and the Isle of Man, with a number of career pathways for applicants to choose from, such as tax, advisory, or audit and assurance.

Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science or IAS makes tech for media platforms, advertisers and publishers to help them track and optimise their data and is currently looking to expand several of their teams by adding skilled professionals to the roster. In Ireland, wider Europe, India and the US, applicants interested in data, programming and software engineering can apply for a range of positions.

Additionally, there is an available spot for a Paris-based senior staff MLOps engineer and the team in India is looking to recruit a senior site reliability engineer.

Intel

US multinational Intel is looking for a US-based professional to fill a vacant, remote PLM/MDM senior software application architect spot. Also available in a number of locations across the US, in a hybrid capacity, is a position for a network security engineer in DevSecOps and a fully remote cloud software architect role.

The Ireland-based teams are looking to recruit a senior software engineer to work with python and big data, with the UK team recruiting for a full-stack software engineer. Teams in India have a number of open positions, such as cloud software development engineer and software research engineer.

Mastercard

Fintech company Mastercard currently has a variety of global vacancies with a range of exciting opportunities in the realm of AI. Professionals can apply for roles such as manager of AI product and strategy, director of AI innovation, lead data scientist in GenAI, director of data governance and senior machine learning engineer.

In Israel, there is an opening for a DevSecOps team lead and a senior Javascript engineer, as well multiple site reliability roles in the US and India.

Merck

For applicants interested in a cybersecurity career, life sciences company Merck is looking to add an engineering security expert to the Uruguay team. In the US, there are several operational technology engineer positions and the Slovakian team needs an expert in cybersecurity consulting.

In the cloud computing space, Merck is aiming to recruit an India-based senior AWS cloud engineer and a senior cloud engineer for AI and machine learning. The company also seeks a lead cloud platform engineer in the US and a senior cloud infrastructure engineer based in Spain.

There are also several international positions in other areas such as AI and data, project management and software engineering.

MSD

Pharma company MSD has a number of vacancies for jobs in the AI space. The Israel-based team is looking for an AI system engineer, in the Czech Republic MSD is looking to recruit a specialist in AI engineering and in Singapore there are available positions for an AI ethics and governance specialist, as well as a senior specialist in AI engineering.

There are also numerous software engineering positions, available roles in MLOps and open applications for site reliability experts.

PwC

Professional services company PwC is currently accepting applicants for a range of jobs in Ireland, for example, candidates can apply for positions in cybersecurity and privacy, as well as cloud security and architecture.

The organisation has several locations on the island, in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny and Belfast.

Viatris

US pharmaceutical company Viatris is looking to add to the Ireland-based teams, with positions open in quality control analytics and automation engineering. The organisation is also in the process of recruiting an R&D engineer and in the DevSecOps space, an agile delivery manager.

Workhuman

Irish multinational human capital management company Workhuman has a number of open software and senior software engineer positions open to skilled professionals based in Dublin, Ireland. There is also an AI product managerial position available.

Yahoo

Technology company Yahoo is in the process of recruitment across a number of key areas, such as MLOps, front-end engineering, software engineering, full-stack engineering and project management, primarily in the US.

There are also a range of roles open to professionals and potential candidates in Ireland, for example, Yahoo is looking to hire an associate DevOps engineer, a product manager, several software engineers and a technical support engineer, among others.

