Advantio to create 40 jobs at new cybersecurity HQ in Sligo

The cybersecurity company will be hiring for a range of roles and is also hoping to attract graduates in the north-west.

Advantio is establishing a European cybersecurity headquarters in Sligo, with plans to create around 40 jobs over the next three years.

The company will be hiring for full-time roles across product management, security consulting, project management, customer success and HR.

Established in 2009, Advantio is a European cybersecurity company that specialises in professional services, managed security, SaaS security and compliance services.

It has more than 500 enterprise clients and works with customers such as fintech companies and payment service providers.

“Advantio’s mission is to increase our clients’ cybersecurity maturity, on time and on budget, so that they can focus on their core business,” said Marco Borza, founder and chief executive of the business.

“Our new Sligo operation and security operations centre allows us to enhance our managed detection and response capabilities, build further capacity for our aGuard Payment Cloud operation where we operate and keep our clients’ fintech applications secure and compliant, and ensure that we’re able to continue to service our growing customer base across Europe.”

Borza added that the new Sligo team will be “at the heart” of the Advantio’s strategy going forward. As well as experienced hires, the company will be looking for graduates in the north-west of Ireland who are interested in cybersecurity.

While there may be a cybersecurity skills gap in the country, Advantio Ireland country manager Cian Collins said the company aims to help develop new talent.

“We’re hiring across a range of disciplines while also building links with local educational institutes to establish a next-level graduate programme called the Advantio Academy,” Collins explained. “We’ve also helped establish the Cyber Ireland north-west chapter and we’re really excited for the next phase of our growth.”

Advantio’s investment in Sligo was supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, welcomed the move.

“Cybersecurity has only become more important in recent times and the fact that a leading firm in the field has chosen Ireland for its European headquarters is a real vote of confidence in us and our rich talent pool,” he said.

