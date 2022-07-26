US software company creates jobs at new Belfast engineering hub

Anaqua is expanding into Belfast and is ‘excited by the software engineering skills’ in the region.

Boston-headquartered tech company Anaqua is establishing a European engineering hub in Belfast. This is its first investment in Northern Ireland.

The opening of the hub is creating 15 new jobs, eight of which are already in place. Roles on offer include both graduate and senior software developer and QA roles. The positions will be hybrid, with staff working remotely and at the company’s new Belfast hub.

Anaqua employs more than 400 people across the US, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Norway, Japan and India.

The company provides integrated intellectual property (IP) management tech services. Its AQX platform helps clients track their IP strategy and streamline their IP operations.

Erik Reeves, Anaqua’s chief technology officer, said his team is “excited by the software engineering skills on offer in Northern Ireland,” from graduate level upwards. He hopes the region’s tech talent will enable Anaqua to strengthen its “competitive advantage in global markets”.

“The Northern Ireland team will play a critical role in executing against key strategic priorities as we continue to innovate our solutions to better serve our corporate and law firm clients,” Reeves added.

Anaqua’s clients include patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide. More than a million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals and administrators in large and medium-sized companies use Anaqua for IP management needs.

“The Belfast hub will also enable us to expand our capabilities and flexible options for international teamwork so that we can continue servicing our clients 24/7,” Reeves said.

“It is an important expansion of our global engineering and quality assurance network, which spans multiple time zones from the US west coast all the way to India.”

Anaqua’s investment in Northern Ireland is being supported by Invest NI.

The organisation’s director of trade and investment, Anne Beggs, said: “It is great to see a range of roles available with Anaqua, utilising a variety of expertise at all levels that may also prove attractive to those seeking to return or relocate to Northern Ireland for exciting career opportunities.”

She said the 15 jobs would contribute more than £750,000 in additional annual salaries once in place.

For more information on the roles available at Anaqua, see its website.

