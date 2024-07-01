Bank of Ireland announces creation of 100 new technology jobs

The roles will help drive the group’s technology projects, which include new customer features, data analytics and enhanced fraud prevention.

Bank of Ireland has today (1 July) announced the creation of 100 new technology jobs to work on projects such as cloud, open banking, APIs, AI and emerging technologies.

Professionals in data, delivery management, engineering, and resilience and cyber are required to support the development of customer features on digital channels, fraud protection and advanced data analytics.

Just last month, Bank of Ireland announced upgrades to ATMs across Ireland, which involved the largest investment in its cash machines in more than a decade and is projected to be completed in 2027. Earlier this year, the bank pledged €15m to improve its fraud prevention technology, and it revealed a €34m investment in its customer services, to include the development of biometric voice tech and enhanced self-service capabilities.

The group chief operating officer of Bank of Ireland, Ciarán Coyle affirmed the bank’s commitment to continued investment in talent, technology and infrastructure.

“We’re currently progressing a range of innovative digital projects across the group and we want to recruit talented specialists who can enhance the banking experience for our customers,” said Coyle.

Bank of Ireland offers maternity and paternity leave, parents leave, foster care leave, early pregnancy loss, surrogacy and fertility leave.

“Bank of Ireland offers an exciting and dynamic environment for career development. In addition to exciting projects, we provide a supportive environment with inclusive workplace policies, flexible remote work options through a network of hubs, and competitive pay and benefits,” Coyle said.

“We are looking for the very best talent to join our technology team as we continue to deliver improvements for customers and colleagues across the organisation,” he said.

A number of tech roles are currently open for applications. For more information and to apply, visit the BOI website.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.