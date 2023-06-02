BD expands Wexford medtech manufacturing plant, creating 85 new jobs

BD has been an employer in Ireland for years, with sites in Dublin, Drogheda and Limerick. It has opened a new R&D centre in Dublin worth €4m.

Medtech multinational BD has today (2 June) announced that it is planning two new multimillion-euro investments in its Ireland operations.

The company is pumping €30m into the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. It is planning for an additional 40,000 sq ft of space to facilitate the manufacturing of medical technology from BD’s Peripheral Intervention business unit.

The investment will create more than 85 new jobs in Wexford, the company said.

As well as the Wexford investment, BD celebrated the official opening of its new €4m R&D facility in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

The Dublin centre will focus on the commercialisation of BD’s first on-body injector device. Staff there will work closely with BD’s other R&D facility in Limerick, which employs 300 people.

BD announced the news of the Wexford expansion and jobs at the opening ceremony for the Dublin building.

BD’s EMEA president Roland Goette spoke of the company’s commitment to Ireland.

“Ireland has proven to be a smart place to invest in both R&D, as well as manufacturing operations, and our new R&D centre in Blackrock and €30m investment in Enniscorthy are proof of BD’s long-term commitment to Ireland. We look forward to continuing our long tradition of high-tech medical device innovation and manufacturing here.”

BD has had a presence in Ireland since 1964. It has since established four locations across the country that employ more than 1,100 staff members. This new investment here is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Minister of State for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Neale Richmond, TD, said the investment would create opportunities for Ireland’s “talented workforce to be part of exciting new medical advancements at BD”.

He added that the “regional job creation” was an added bonus. In 2018, SiliconRepublic.com visited one of BD’s Irish research centres to get a feel for the working culture there.

In 2021, BD expanded both its Limerick R&D centre and its presence into Drogheda, creating a combined total of almost 200 jobs in both.

