Carlow’s Netwatch to add new hires to its fastest-growing R&D team

Carlow video monitoring company Netwatch today (15 September) announced it will create 50 new jobs over the next year.

The new roles will be in R&D, HR, sales, technical operations and in the company’s monitoring hub. The security company employs more than 150 people in Ireland and around 250 in the US, where it is also looking to hire.

The company’s R&D operations are mainly based at its Carlow headquarters. Its R&D team in Carlow is currently Netwatch’s fastest growing team, and this latest round of recruitment will see the team reach almost 30 workers.

The department has recently added a product owner, project manager and a QA lead, along with two graduates from IT Carlow. There are current vacancies for a solutions architect, a QA engineer, as well as opportunities for software engineers. In the next year there will be opportunities for internships within the R&D department, with the chance for interns to be hired as permanent staff on completion.

The R&D team focuses on the development of Netwatch’s propriety technology and applications for all platforms, as well as all aspects of software development for the Netwatch Communication Hub.

“Technology is the key to our successful development,” said Netwatch Global CEO, Kurt Takahashi during a visit to the Carlow site.

“The Netwatch platform developed in Carlow has been so successful that we are building our business in the US around it,” Takahashi added.

Netwatch provides a real-time remote video monitoring system which allows for interventions to take place if a customer’s security perimeter is breached. The R&D team works on the development of new features, which contribute to improving the security of Netwatch customers.

As well as R&D, the company’s HR, global monitoring and finance departments are primarily based in Carlow.

In 2018, the Netwatch Group was formed following the company’s merger with US monitoring firms including NMC and CalAtlantic. The Netwatch Group is backed by global private equity firm, The Riverside Company.

As a whole, the Netwatch Group protects over 300,000 sites in a variety of sectors including government, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, education, retail and residential. It operates a network of five monitoring hubs connected by its proprietary technology platform.