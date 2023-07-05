Tech player Catalyst, formerly i3PT, to create 50 new jobs in Ireland

Catalyst is hiring engineers and software developers in Ireland and across Europe. It is also hoping to take its tech platform Obi to the US.

Dublin-headquartered tech company Catalyst, formerly known as i3PT, announced today (5 July) that it is planning to create 100 new jobs across its various European locations.

Half of these new jobs will be in Ireland, the company said. Catalyst’s expansion is being supported by Enterprise Ireland.

The company provides tech and professional services to the construction and real estate industries. It specialises in things like ESG, tech consulting, risk and safety certification for buildings. Its clients range from property developers to big multinationals in Europe.

As well as in Ireland, Catalyst has offices in London, Edinburgh, Milan and Barcelona. The new jobs will be distributed across these offices, with roles to include engineering, software development, marketing and sales. Catalyst is also hoping to expand into the US with its tech platform Obi, which manages quality, compliance and sustainability goals.

Commenting on the company’s plans, Catalyst CEO Eoin Leonard said, “This expansion reflects our continued growth and the increasing demand for services and software”. He expressed “deep appreciation to Enterprise Ireland for their ongoing support, guidance and assistance” as he and his team work to develop Catalyst internationally.

The company has been around since 2012 and is well-established in Europe. Its CTO Vicki Reynolds is based in the UK. She spoke to SiliconRepublic.com in 2021 and told us that the company then had 72 employees on its books, with 14 on its SaaS team.

Jenny Melia, executive director at Enterprise Ireland, described Catalyst as “a great example of an Irish company that has gone from strength to strength, growing both at home and internationally”.

More information on working at Catalyst is available on its website. The company is currently advertising for a chief financial officer in Dublin.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.