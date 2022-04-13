Citi to add 300 jobs in Ireland this year

Citi’s Ireland lead said many of the new roles require skills that keep up with the pace of digitisation in financial services.

Multinational investment bank Citi has announced plans to create 300 new jobs in Ireland this year.

Citi already employs 2,500 people in Ireland, with its Dublin office hosting major global business operations such as corporate banking, treasury and trade and securities services.

Dublin is also home to Citi’s first Global Innovation Lab, which opened in 2009 with support from the Irish Government and IDA Ireland.

With Dublin being Citi’s global centre of excellence for artificial intelligence and blockchain, jobs in technology will be created in this recruitment drive.

Specifically, the company is seeking out cloud and cybersecurity specialists, software engineers and architects, developers and blockchain specialists.

“Financial services has changed over the last 10 years and more change is on the horizon as the pace of digitisation increases,” said Cecilia Ronan, Citi’s lead in Ireland.

“Many of these new roles reflect this changing reality where skills like risk, software engineering, data analytics, cloud and cyber are of increasing importance to the growth and soundness of our business. We already employ 700 people in technology roles in Dublin and this is now set to increase.”

Jobs in risk, audit, finance and operations will also be created.

Citi, one of the first foreign banks to open an office in Dublin, has been operating in Ireland for more than 50 years.

Citing the company’s “long history in Ireland”, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, TD, said the announcement “comes at a time in Ireland when employment in the international financial services sector is at the highest level it has ever been at, boosted by Ireland’s highly educated and skilled workforce”.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: “Citi’s considerable footprint and its growth across multiple and diverse business functions in Dublin greatly adds to Ireland’s reputation as a global centre for financial services.”

Citi recently announced the sale of its building on Dublin’s North Wall Quay and plans to find a new location in Dublin. Ronan said this new office will be “a modern and sustainable building”.

Information on careers at Citi Dublin is available on the company jobs site.

