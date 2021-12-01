US software company ClickUp to hire 200 at new Dublin HQ

An aerial view over the city of Dublin, with the River Liffey going down the centre of the image.
Fresh off the back of a $400m funding round, ClickUp is establishing an Irish base and hiring for a ‘diverse range of jobs’.

Productivity software maker ClickUp is opening its European HQ in Dublin early next year.

The US company said it plans to create 200 jobs over the next two years, and is already recruiting for roles across sales, customer success, marketing, support, finance and HR.

The expansion comes after ClickUp recently raised $400m in Series C financing, bringing the company’s total funding to $535m and its valuation to $4bn.

“When we announced our funding last month we promised ambitious expansion plans, and this is exactly what we’re delivering,” said Mark Stoddard, head of international operations at ClickUp.

“We have been impressed by the deep expertise and great supply of multilingual tech talent in and around Dublin, and we see our European office as playing a vital role in ClickUp’s continued global expansion.”

Founded in 2017, ClickUp develops a productivity platform that includes tools for project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, messaging and tasks.

The San Diego-headquartered company said its software is used by more than 800,000 teams and millions of users. Customers include Booking.com, Netflix and McDonald’s.

The new base in Dublin will serve the 275,000 European teams already using ClickUp. The company will also be investing in localised versions of its platform for France, Germany and Spain to support growth in Europe, and more localisations are planned.

ClickUp said it chose Ireland for the European HQ due to the country’s “thriving technology community” and Stoddard added that it will be hiring for a “diverse range of jobs” in Dublin.

The news was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD.

“Dublin is the location of choice for many fast-growing tech companies and ClickUp will be a welcome addition to that landscape,” Varadkar said. “We have the skills and talent to enable ClickUp to quickly scale and grow its operations and I wish the team every success as they begin this new chapter.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added that Ireland has a “proven track record of being a very attractive location” for scaling SaaS companies.

