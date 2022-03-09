Woman sitting at a desk looking at statistics and pie charts on a laptop and on a smartphone.
Image: © fizkes/Stock.adobe.com

US SaaS company Conga to create 40 new jobs in Dublin

2 hours ago

Conga is mostly recruiting for inside sales roles at its new Dublin office and plans to leverage its Irish team to fuel an EMEA expansion.

US-headquartered Conga, which provides technology to help clients manage and track their revenue life cycles, plans to create up to 40 new jobs in Dublin as part of its European expansion strategy.

Conga said it will begin recruiting immediately to establish a team for its new Irish office. It will primarily focus on hiring for inside sales roles.

The Dublin office will work with the company’s London office to further expansion in the EMEA region. The Irish capital was chosen as a location for the new office due to its “vibrant” tech scene.

“Our investment in Dublin demonstrates our commitment to growing Conga’s presence in the EMEA region,” said Conga CEO Noel Goggin.

“Dublin offers a vibrant talent pool and multilingual professionals that will help our company better serve existing and new customers throughout their digital transformation journeys. It’s truly the right opportunity and place for all the right reasons.”

Goggin added that he was personally excited about the company’s Irish expansion as he grew up and studied in Ireland.

“Our momentum in Europe is a testament to the critical role that Conga plays in organisations’ business transformations, and I look forward to being at the helm of our continued growth,” he said.

Conga’s expansion into Ireland is being supported by Government agency IDA Ireland.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA, said that “Ireland’s success in attracting software-as-a -service companies in recent years has resulted in a deep talent pool” that can provide companies with “well-educated multilingual, customer support, sales, finance and technical teams”.

Conga has more than 11,000 customers in Europe, Asia and North America. The company merged with fellow SaaS player Apttus in May 2020 and now has more than 1,400 employees globally.

Information about jobs at Conga can be found on its website.

