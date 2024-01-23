New York fintech is creating 293 jobs in Northern Ireland

DailyPay, which opened its office in Belfast last year, is hiring staff in customer support, product and engineering.

US fintech DailyPay is investing £24m in its new operation in Northern Ireland. The move is creating 293 jobs, many of which will offer hybrid working. Some of the jobs are already in place.

DailyPay opened an office in Belfast in 2023. This is the company’s only location outside the US, where it has offices in Minneapolis and New York. Founded in 2015, the company helps employers ensure their workers can access their pay conveniently.

DailyPay’s chief customer officer, Ed Zaval, said the company chose to set up in Belfast because of the city’s access to talent and support from Invest NI.

“Northern Ireland offers a highly attractive investment location as it has a well-educated workforce, a cost-competitive business environment and excellent support from Invest NI. We are thrilled to be expanding our talented team to augment the US engineering and customer support functions and open up opportunities for expanding our international reach.”

Zaval added that DailyPay has already recruited 100 staff and intends to have all roles in place “by mid-2025”.

Two-thirds of the jobs are in customer support while the remainder are in product and engineering. Some of the roles available on its website at the moment for Northern Ireland include data scientist, data analyst, software engineer, test automation engineer, placement software engineer and senior database administrator.

According to Invest NI’s interim CEO Mel Chittock, the jobs will “deliver over £12m” to the local economy in additional salaries.

“DailyPay has joined a well-established cluster of software development companies who have come to Northern Ireland because of our talent pool, ease of access to the European market and business-friendly environment,” Chittock added.

