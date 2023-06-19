Deloitte to create 300 jobs as it launches tech hub in Cork

The new jobs will see the professional services firm double its presence in the city with the majority of roles in the new hub.

Professional services company Deloitte plans to create 300 new jobs in Cork over the next three years, which will help it mark its 150th anniversary in the city.

The majority of these roles will be based in a new technology and analytics hub in Cork.

The company will hire across all areas of the business including audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory and the new roles will range from experienced senior hires to graduate roles.

As part of the investment, Deloitte will look for those who have worked in, or would like to work in, areas such as cloud technology, ESG reporting, sustainability planning, international tax, technology and digital risk.

The new tech hub will be led by Emmanuel Adeleke, a partner in AI and data at Deloitte. He said that with the advent of generative AI, the company is committing more focus to this area and said: “Cork is already a leading tech talent destination”.

“We see Ireland as having a critical role to play in the adoption and regulation of this technology as a European hub for many of the leading global technology companies,” he said.

“Our teams are engaged with clients in Cork and nationally to meet growing demands such as establishing an AI hub, executive briefings, ideation and planning labs, ethics and trustworthy AI, rapid AI pilots, strategy and implementation of industry specific solutions.”

Tech ‘a common thread’

Harry Goddard, CEO of Deloitte Ireland, said the company has seen a strong client demand and the ever-expanding need for digital, technology and analytics consulting experience has been “a common thread in this growth”.

“Our clients in the Munster region develop, manufacture and sell their products and services throughout the world, and Deloitte’s investment here is a logical step for our business to support those clients in that journey,” he said.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said the news of 300 additional high-skilled jobs today is a vote of confidence in Cork.

“These are quality jobs across all of Deloitte’s businesses, but particularly the establishment of the technology and analytics hub is a fantastic endorsement of Cork.”

AI and analytics have played a major role in professional service firms’ investment plans in the last couple of years. Last year, Deloitte acquired Belfast-based data and digital transformation specialist Etain to increase its AI and data presence in the region.

More recently, multinational firm Accenture announced plans to spend $3bn in AI over the next three years to help its clients make the most of the proliferating technology.

