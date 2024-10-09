Digital health platform to create 200 new jobs in the next year

Spectrum.Life is looking to hire skilled professionals based in Ireland and the UK to help it expand into new markets.

Digital health company Spectrum.Life has announced plans to recruit 200 new employees in Ireland and the UK by the end of next year. The strategy was announced last night (8 October) at Enterprise Ireland’s UK and Irish business leaders dinner hosted by the Irish ambassador to Great Britain, Martin Fraser.

The company, which surpassed 300 employees in September, plans to solidify its position in the quickly evolving health-tech industry. It is looking to recruit skilled professionals across a range of sectors, including in clinical positions, senior leadership and business development.

“We are incredibly proud of our talented team and the impact they make every day,” said Stephen Costello, co-founder and CEO of Spectrum.Life.

“Our commitment to job creation in Ireland and the UK reflects our vision of leading the health-tech industry driven by both our people and our innovative solutions that save and improve lives. As we expand, Spectrum.Life remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionise digital mental health.”

Leo Clancy, the CEO of Enterprise Ireland, who was in attendance at last night’s event, welcomed the plans. “Across the UK and Ireland, Spectrum.Life is providing digital mental health and wellbeing support to thousands of organisations. The addition of these 200 roles across the UK, Ireland and globally will support the company’s growth trajectory as more organisations adopt health-tech solutions.”

Earlier this summer, Spectrum.Life raised €17m to be put towards expansion into new markets, with particular focus on partnering with universities, insurers and corporations.

In October last year, the company announced a £4m expansion into Northern Ireland and the creation of 60 new roles in the region.

