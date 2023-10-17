Spectrum.Life to create 60 new jobs in Northern Ireland

Hybrid working models are being offered for prospective Spectrum.Life employees, with half of the roles already filled.

Dublin-headquartered business Spectrum.Life is expanding into Northern Ireland, investing more than £4m on a new operation located in Belfast. The move means the company, which specialises in clinically-backed digital mental health and wellbeing services, will be growing its headcount.

Specrum.Life aims to create 60 new jobs in Northern Ireland by the end of 2024. Half of the jobs have already been filled, with many of the people located outside of the Belfast area in surrounding Northern Ireland locales. Spectrum.Life’s investment in the region is being supported by Invest NI. The company’s CEO, Stephen Costello, said his team has been working closely with Invest NI’s team in Dublin to get the Belfast operation off the ground.

Costello praised Invest NI, adding “We have benefitted enormously from its insight into the Northern Ireland market including skills availability, salary and property costs. Invest NI has also facilitated key meetings with university representatives, other investors, recruitment agencies and professional services companies to help make the set-up process as smooth as possible.” Anne Beggs, Invest NI’s director of trade and investment said the investment would contribute more than £2m to the region’s economy in additional salaries.

Costello said that Spectrum.Life aims to grow its business in the UK and further afield. “Our decision to establish a team in Northern Ireland was influenced by the availability of talent that will enable us to build a best-in-class team,” he said of the location choice. The company will expand its corporate wellness professional services team to include Northern Ireland clinical and business experts.

Its move into Belfast is no doubt helped by its recent funding success from earlier this year. In February, it revealed it had raised €5m in a funding round led by Act Venture Capital and a collection of new and existing investors.

More information on the roles available at Spectrum.Life can be found on its website.

