Donegal-based company announces 50 new jobs

The news was unveiled at the official opening of Source Civil’s new offices in Donegal town.

Construction and engineering company Source Civil has today (11 October) announced plans to grow its workforce to more than 270 employees, with the creation of 50 jobs in the next 12 months. The news was revealed at the official opening of the company’s new Donegal-based headquarters in Lurganboy, which is part of a €10m investment to be carried out between now and 2029.

Founded in 2006 by Enda Healy and Dearbhail Mulhern, Source Civil delivers multi-discipline and specialised engineering contracts across Ireland, the UK and wider Europe. The new premises will provide services for consumers based in Germany, Holland, France and the UK, with the company looking to hire quality engineers, contract managers, site engineers, setting out engineers, planners, experienced foremen and pipe-layers.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, TD, opened the 10,000 square foot facility, stating, “ today’s expansion announcement is a great boost for Donegal as well as the wider North-West region and paves the way for this innovative company to significantly scale its business globally.

“The Government, through Enterprise Ireland, looks forward to continued engagement with Source Civil to support the growth of the business into the future.”

Enda Healy, managing director and co-founder of Source Civil revealed future plans to further establish the company, making the transition from an SME to a widely recognised, international brand. “Building on our strong traditions and hard-earned reputation we are scaling up our business to secure a more sustainable future for all our staff,” he said.

“Our business priority is to keep people safe and to continue to invest their time and resources in performance improvement making sure we have the right people with the right skills doing the right job. We are passionate about what we do and we always strive for excellence.”

