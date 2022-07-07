Cork manufacturing and automation company to create 40 new jobs

Douglas Control and Automation is seeking project managers, automation engineers, validation specialists and technicians to join its team.

Cork-based company Douglas Control and Automation is planning to create 40 new jobs over the next two years. Once filled, the new positions will support the further growth of the company.

Douglas Control and Automation provides automation, IT and manufacturing execution systems to clients across a range of sectors, from manufacturing and utilities to the pharma, mining, water treatment and food and beverage sectors.

The company, which has been operating in Cork since 1977, is an authorised distributor for Siemens, Stahl and Lee-Dickens automation products.

It will be recruiting for project managers, automation engineers, validation specialists and technicians to join its experienced team.

As Douglas Control and Automation looks to expand its team, it also announced that managing director Eugene Pigott is handing over the reins to John O’Sullivan.

Pigott has served as managing director of the company for 19 years. He will take on a new role as chair and company secretary.

O’Sullivan, meanwhile, joined Douglas Control and Automation in 1995 and has been engineering director since 2003.

“Having been with the company for over 25 years, it’s a real honour to lead the company through the next phase of its expansion and growth,” he said.

“I look forward to working with our talented team of engineers and partners to continue providing process automation solutions to our valued customers, while expanding our offering in the exciting fields of industrial IoT, cybersecurity and robotics.”

O’Sullivan added that the company has been experiencing “an increased demand for skilled professionals at all levels” to support its manufacturing customers, as well as within its expanding team of engineering specialists at its Cork and Leinster offices. As well as its Cork headquarters, it has a base in Co Carlow.

For more information on the roles on offer at Douglas Control and Automation, see the company’s website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.