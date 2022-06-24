Expleo to create 200 new highly skilled IT jobs across Ireland

Expleo is investing €10m to expand its team and open regional hubs for staff in Galway, Limerick and Cork.

Global engineering, tech and consulting provider Expleo is to expand its team in Ireland from 800 to 1,000 over the next two years.

Most of the 200 newly announced jobs will be highly skilled IT roles. They will be based across a number of disciplines including software development, DevOps, software engineering and technical engineering.

Expleo’s new hires can expect to work on transformative technologies and projects involving hyperautomation, robotic process automation and agile transformation in industries such as life sciences, financial services and aviation.

Expleo Ireland is investing €10m in growing its team. It is also planning to open a network of hubs across the country to attract highly skilled workers.

The company has opened its first hub in Mahon, Co Cork, and subsequent hubs are in the works for Limerick and Galway.

Expleo has been operating in Ireland for nearly 20 years and already has offices in Dublin and Belfast. Last year, it announced the creation of 100 new jobs in Belfast.

The regional hubs will be complementary to these offices and workers based in the hubs will be offered the same flexible working arrangements as those in the Dublin and Belfast offices.

“Following extensive research of available resources and skills throughout the country, it was evident that regional hubs would provide Expleo with the additional talent and impetus we need to deliver on our ambitious growth plans,” said Phil Codd, managing director for Expleo Ireland.

Staff who work in the regional hubs will be able to split their time between working from home, from the hubs or client sites. The company is also planning regular team collaboration days to ensure that all new hires feel included and part of the core Expleo team.



