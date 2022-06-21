Irish no-code software company FlowForma to hire 70 new staff

After raising fresh financing, FlowForma is looking to grow its team and expand in the US.

Dublin-headquartered FlowForma plans to create 70 new jobs over the next three years.

FlowForma provides enterprises with no-code business process management and automation tools. It helps companies from sectors including construction, healthcare, engineering and financial services to digitise their businesses.

The company’s hiring announcement follows its recent raise of €4m. It aims to increase its staff headcount from 30 to 100, and is hiring across all divisions to meet growing demand in overseas markets.

Roles will be available in its sales, development, marketing and customer services divisions. The company is eyeing growth in the US in particular and is opening an incubator space in Enterprise Ireland’s New York office.

FlowForma is also planning to release a next-generation product towards the end of this year. Its CEO, Olivia Bushe, said the company had grown by 26pc during its last financial year, thanks to businesses embracing online and no-code operations during the pandemic.

“When paper-based processes were broken during Covid lockdowns, we were able to help them transform quickly and do more digitally,” she said.

“Our growth trajectory reflects how digital process automation has gone from the fringes to the mainstream, and how FlowForma Process Automation is now recognised as a fix for process pain points, delivering cost savings, efficiencies and a great end-user experience for every type of organisation in challenging economic times.”

FlowForma’s latest funding round was backed by new and existing investors. To support its expansion strategy, Colm Heffernan, previously chief operating officer at Irish fintech Fenergo, has been appointed as chairperson.

“I’m delighted to be able to play a role in an Irish success story that is primed for accelerated growth,” Heffernan said.

“Back in 2018, when FlowForma was a start-up, the idea of no-code software was not always understood; now it’s a given. Cloud-based subscription software like FlowForma’s is now part of the new normal.”

For more information on roles available at the company, visit its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.