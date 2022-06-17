Neil Phelan dressed in a navy suit with spotted shirt and pocket square stands in front of a wall branded with the HCS logo.
Neil Phelan, CEO, HCS. Image: HCS

IT services provider HCS hiring for 30 new jobs as it eyes expansion

19 minutes ago

The company is investing in growth in response to customer demand across cybersecurity and productivity software for cloud-led and hybrid teams.

Waterford-headquartered HCS is investing €3.2m in growing the business over the next three years.

The IT, cybersecurity and telecoms services provider plans to double its workforce with this investment, creating 30 new jobs.

Recruitment has already commenced and the company is hiring across all aspects of the business.

Sales roles will be created in high-growth areas for the business such as cybersecurity, telecoms, business applications and managed IT services. HCS will also be hiring cybersecurity consultants and engineers in light of growing customer demand for cyber risk management.

New jobs for Microsoft software and business application developers across Power Platform and Dynamics will also help to meet clients’ needs. Roles for project managers, consultants, telecoms engineers and support engineers will also be created.

HCS, which has a base in Dublin alongside its Waterford HQ, will open a new office in Cork as part of this expansion.

The company expects revenues to double following on from this investment, forecasting €9m in revenue by 2025.

HCS CEO Neil Phelan said the investment comes “in response to an unprecedented demand for key IT services and skills from customers across the board”.

“We are seeing the convergence of major industry trends such as security and telephony in today’s hybrid world,” he said.

Cybersecurity hires will be key to HCS’s future growth, presenting a challenge for the company in a highly competitive jobs market.

“We build security into everything we manage for customers and we expect to see high growth across cybersecurity and managed IT services in the face of evolving threats and the rise in hybrid working,” said Phelan.

“We anticipate further opportunities for growth in the productivity space and we’re excited to expand our capabilities in Microsoft business applications. We also expect continued adoption of hosted telephony, driven by flexible working practices and the replacement of traditional copper wires with fibre lines throughout the country.”

Information on jobs available at HCS is available via the company website.

