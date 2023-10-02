Freudenberg Medical to create 100 Galway jobs

The company is hiring for various engineering and manufacturing roles, as it plans to meet global demand and create more complex medical products.

US medical device company Freudenberg Medical is planning to grow its Irish workforce significantly, as it opens a newly expanded facility in Galway.

Freudenberg said the expanded site increases its existing manufacturing footprint in Spiddal by 50pc. The company plans to grow its total staff numbers in Galway to 400 over the next 18 months.

The US-headquartered company said the new roles will be in engineering, research and development, manufacturing operations, support services and more. The current vacancies on Freudenberg’s careers page show 32 roles currently available in Ireland.

These roles include quality engineer, manufacturing engineer, production manager, senior NPI engineer roles and more, with some positions also based at the company’s Leitrim site.

Freudenberg Medical is focused on the design, development and manufacturing of various medical devices, such as high precision molded components, drug coatings, finished devices, catheter shafts and hypotubes. The company has 11 manufacturing operations worldwide, with more than 2,500 associates.

The global company said the latest expansion aims to meet soaring global demand for the company’s critical metal components used in minimally invasive surgery catheters. The company also plans to develop increasingly complex products from this site to serve its global customer base.

Freudenberg Medical CEO Dr Mark Ostwald said the expanded facility is a significant milestone for its Irish operations, which have “strategic significance within our global network”.

“The country is renowned worldwide as a leader in the life sciences sector and stands as an epitome of excellence and innovation for medical devices,” Ostwald said. “With the investment in our newly expanded facility and plans to further increase our team, we look forward to building on our 25-year history as we strengthen our presence in Ireland.”

Freudenberg Medical already employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland, from its facilities in Galway and Leitrim. Together, these sites manufacture more than 16m complex catheters each year for the company’s global customer base.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.