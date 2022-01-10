Dublin company Gamma will add new hires to aid Irish growth

Gamma is hiring three people for its data science and development teams as it rolls out its location intelligence service, AddressLink.

Irish-founded location intelligence company Gamma will expand its data science and development teams as part of its Ireland-focused growth strategy.

The company will expand its headcount from 18 to 21 this year amid plans to launch a new service called AddressLink. Gamma hopes the strategy will net it up to €2m in Irish-based business growth.

The web-based API service has access to more than 3bn data points across Ireland. It will deliver property-based insights including building variables, location perils and proximity to services.

The service is aimed at banks, insurance companies, government organisations, energy providers and telecommunication operators looking to minimise risks associated with property. It can also be used to assess the impact of climate change as well as estimating retrofit projects.

AddressLink can provide details around the planning application history of a property based on an Eircode or address. It offers information relating to a property’s proximity to services including retailers, fire stations, dangerous building uses and electric vehicle charging points.

As well as growing its customer base in the Republic of Ireland, Gamma plans to roll AddressLink out in Northern Ireland. The company is currently developing partnerships with Northern Ireland’s data owners and providers.

Feargal O’Neill, Gamma’s CEO, said “The race to understand and tackle climate change highlights the need for better and more available property level data. To both avoid the impacts and reduce our greenhouse gases, we need to understand in detail where our property assets are and what characteristics they have.”

He added that the “GDPR-compliant and ISO-driven” service “will soon be available in other markets”.

In 2019, O’Neill spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about his long career in the location intelligence industry and his admiration for Steve Jobs.

Gamma has long-standing collaborations with Ordnance Survey Northern Ireland, Ordnance Survey Ireland and Eircode. It also works closely with many commercial data providers and has developed several of its own spatial models for the island of Ireland. It was founded in 1993 and has offices in Manchester and Bilbao.

