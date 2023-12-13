Green Rebel to create 75 jobs for Limerick and Cork

The new roles include oceanographers, geophysicists, data scientists, mechanical engineers and more, as Green Rebel looks to support more renewable energy projects.

Green Rebel, an Irish business in the renewable energy sector, has announced a jobs boost thanks to an expansion of its operations.

The company is actively hiring for 25 new positions and expects it will need an additional 50 over the next two years to meet rising demand. These jobs will be based in Limerick, Cork and on the company’s survey vessels.

The new jobs include oceanographers, geophysicists, data scientists, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, survey vessel crew, technicians and project leads. At time of writing, 11 vacancies are listed on the company’s Careers page.

Green Rebel provides survey and data services to the offshore renewable energy industry. The company was founded by Pearse Flynn in 2020 and has live and upcoming projects in Ireland, Scotland and off the coast of mainland Europe. The company is also exploring potential projects in international markets such as the US.

Green Rebel acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in 2020. The company also operates multipurpose aircraft for aerial surveys.

The company uses its survey boats, aircraft and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) buoys to map the ocean and analyse marine, aerial and metocean data. The buoys are assembled at Green Rebel’s Limerick site and operate autonomously at sea, where they profile the speed of winds at heights of up to 300m.

These LiDAR buoys also deliver data on waves, ocean currents and water quality, which is analysed and interpreted by a team of data specialists in Limerick. The site was visited by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, TD, who said the offshore wind sector will eventually create tens of thousands of Irish jobs.

“The triple benefits of offshore wind are energy security, decarbonisation and economic growth,” Coveney said. “We need to utilise all of the talents that Ireland has to offer to make the most of this opportunity.

“Green Rebel is beating down a path for other Irish supply chain companies to follow and is building confidence in this sector.”

