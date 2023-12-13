Two men in high visibility gear standing on top of a yellow buoy in a large room. They are technicians with the company Green Rebel.
Jobs News
Green Rebel field technicians Chris Slattery and Conor McNamara. Image: Brian Arthur

Green Rebel to create 75 jobs for Limerick and Cork

2 hours ago

The new roles include oceanographers, geophysicists, data scientists, mechanical engineers and more, as Green Rebel looks to support more renewable energy projects.

Green Rebel, an Irish business in the renewable energy sector, has announced a jobs boost thanks to an expansion of its operations.

The company is actively hiring for 25 new positions and expects it will need an additional 50 over the next two years to meet rising demand. These jobs will be based in Limerick, Cork and on the company’s survey vessels.

The new jobs include oceanographers, geophysicists, data scientists, mechanical engineers, electrical engineers, survey vessel crew, technicians and project leads. At time of writing, 11 vacancies are listed on the company’s Careers page.

Green Rebel provides survey and data services to the offshore renewable energy industry. The company was founded by Pearse Flynn in 2020 and has live and upcoming projects in Ireland, Scotland and off the coast of mainland Europe. The company is also exploring potential projects in international markets such as the US.

Green Rebel acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in 2020. The company also operates multipurpose aircraft for aerial surveys.

Hiring Now

The company uses its survey boats, aircraft and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) buoys to map the ocean and analyse marine, aerial and metocean data. The buoys are assembled at Green Rebel’s Limerick site and operate autonomously at sea, where they profile the speed of winds at heights of up to 300m.

These LiDAR buoys also deliver data on waves, ocean currents and water quality, which is analysed and interpreted by a team of data specialists in Limerick. The site was visited by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, TD, who said the offshore wind sector will eventually create tens of thousands of Irish jobs.

“The triple benefits of offshore wind are energy security, decarbonisation and economic growth,” Coveney said. “We need to utilise all of the talents that Ireland has to offer to make the most of this opportunity.

“Green Rebel is beating down a path for other Irish supply chain companies to follow and is building confidence in this sector.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.

Leigh Mc Gowran
By Leigh Mc Gowran

Leigh Mc Gowran is a journalist with Silicon Republic since November 2021. He has previously worked as an environmental and breaking news journalist, and a local radio presenter. When he’s not writing articles and stressing about the climate emergency, he enjoys judging the latest film releases and perfecting his renowned cooking skills. He also has a love for video games, coffee and cats.

More from careers

Two men in high visibility gear standing on top of a yellow buoy in a large room. They are technicians with the company Green Rebel.
WP Engine adds 20 roles to its Limerick hub
Two men in high visibility gear standing on top of a yellow buoy in a large room. They are technicians with the company Green Rebel.
Sligo’s LotusWorks is hiring 100 staff globally over the next 18 months
Two men in high visibility gear standing on top of a yellow buoy in a large room. They are technicians with the company Green Rebel.
Verizon to create 400 jobs with new Limerick centre
Two men in high visibility gear standing on top of a yellow buoy in a large room. They are technicians with the company Green Rebel.
15 companies hiring in the Irish health-tech industry

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading