Hovione to create 20 new jobs with pharma investment in Cork

The company has revealed plans for a multimillion-euro investment in its facility in Ringaskiddy.

Portuguese pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing company Hovione has today (25 November) announced the creation of at least 20 new jobs amid a multimillion-euro investment into its Cork facility.

Founded in 1959 and with locations in the US, the UK, Europe and Asia, Hovione offers consumers a range of services for the development and manufacturing of drugs. As well as generating 20 highly skilled jobs, the Cork expansion will also almost double the capacity of Hovione’s spray drying facilities in Ireland. This technology is particularly important in the development of inhalable therapies and oral medications with low bioavailability.

Available roles will include positions for process technicians, analytical technicians, process engineers and quality assurance professionals, to be hired over the next 6 months.

Michael McGrath, TD, the European Commissioner-Designate for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law, welcomed the news, citing it as a prime example of Ireland’s reputation on a global scale.

“This latest investment highlights the success of Hovione’s facility in Ringaskiddy, and underlines the continued resilience of Ireland’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. I am delighted that Hovione will be shortly welcoming new team members to this expanded facility, and I wish both them and Hovione every success.”

Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Hovione´s chief executive said: “This newly opened facility further strengthens Hovione’s position as the global CDMO [contract manufacturing organisation] of choice for spray drying development and manufacturing services. It also underscores our commitment to bringing first-in-class technology and world-leading manufacturing services to Irish shores. Ireland provides a superior environment for pharmaceutical manufacturing, and we are delighted to be a part of it.”

Michael Lohan, the CEO of IDA Ireland, welcomed the announcement as the next phase of Hovione’s journey in Ireland. “Since operations began here 15 years ago, Hovione has made a significant contribution both locally and nationally through employment and investment alike and I am pleased to be here today to mark another step on that journey. We warmly welcome Hovione’s commitment to investing in Cork and we wish them continued success.”

More information on available positions can be found on the Hovione Careers page.

Updated, 9.32 am, 25 November 2024: This article was updated to include additional detail about the available jobs.