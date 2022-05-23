Dublin’s Idiro Analytics to create 30 new jobs by the end of 2023

Idiro Analytics is investing €2.2m to build up its ethical analytics offering, adding 30 new team members and focusing on product development.

Irish data analytics consultancy Idiro Analytics plans to create 30 new jobs by the end of 2023.

The Dublin-based company currently employs 40 staff and hopes to increase this to 70 to fulfil its growth plans. It will be hiring for data scientists, data analysts, data engineers, data visualisation experts and more.

Idiro Analytics is focusing in particular on the development of ethical AI and analytics tools. The company is investing €2.2m in building out its team and in product development to support its growth plans in this area.

“With an ever-increasing amount of data available to businesses, many are struggling to make sense of this valuable information,” said Aidan Connolly, CEO of Idiro Analytics.

“This can prove vital in understanding what is impacting business outcomes and what can be done to change them. From helping companies to develop their data strategy through to the implementation of AI solutions, we give companies the ability to understand and monetise the data assets at their disposal”.

Idiro Analytics was founded Dublin in 2003. Its clients include finance, telecoms, pharma, technology, e-commerce and healthcare companies.

The business works with its clients to help them get value out of their data assets, with a particularly strong focus on customer analytics. It uses a range of tools including machine learning, AI and data pipeline structuring tools.

“Even though we have been in the analytics sector for almost 20 years we are now witnessing unparalleled growth in the industry,” said Connolly.

“Companies large and small are latching on to the competitive advantages that machine learning and AI can give them. Idiro can help companies to understand why things happen and what to do when they do. This is an exciting time for the company and it is a great opportunity for talented people to join our growing team”.

