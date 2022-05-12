Johnson Controls to hire 18 R&D staff at new Cork innovation centre

Johnson Controls provides sustainable building materials to clients worldwide. Its new OpenBlue Innovation Centre in Cork is funded by IDA Ireland.

Sustainable building materials company Johnson Controls is hiring for 18 R&D roles to be based at its newly opened Cork innovation centre.

The centre, called the OpenBlue Innovation centre, is opening in Johnson Controls’ global HQ at One Albert Quay in Cork. The US company provides control systems, heating ventilation and air conditioning for buildings.

It already employs 40 people in Ireland. The new research and development staff will be involved in creating new ways to provide smart and sustainable spaces for customers of Johnson Controls.

The centre in Cork, which opened today (12 May) is part of a wider international network of OpenBlue Innovation Centres doing similar work. The Cork centre will serve as Johnson Controls’ regional centre of excellence, according to Tomas Brannemo, VP and president, Building Solutions EMEALA at Johnson Controls.

Johnson Controls has received research and development grants from the Irish government through IDA Ireland to support engineering activities at the centre, including the development of a professional services hub for the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America region over a two-year period. The company’s research and development presence has grown substantially in recent years.

“IDA Ireland is committed to supporting the work of world class companies such as Johnson Controls to utilise the latest developments in AI, data analytics and cloud architecture to build new technologies to enable a more sustainable world.

Commenting on IDA Ireland’s investment, the organisation’s head of engineering and green economy, Eileen Sharpe, said “This is a most welcome investment for Cork and for Ireland and is in line with our strategy aim to develop Ireland as a leading location for sustainability engineering solutions.”

Last year, Johnson Controls announced plans to acquire modular data centre designer Silent-Aire.

