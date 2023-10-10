Engineering firm Leo Lynch to create 150 jobs over two years

Leo Lynch aims to hit €100m in revenue by the end of 2025 and is currently hiring for various engineering roles in Ireland.

Irish engineering company Leo Lynch is planning to expand its team by roughly 40pc by the end of 2025, as it prepares a major expansion across the UK and Europe.

The company plans to create 150 new jobs by the end of 2025 and aims to hit €100m in revenue by the end of that year. It is understood that 100 of the jobs will be based in Ireland and the remainder will be overseas.

It is understood that the new roles will be across mechanical and process engineering to support clients in data centre, life sciences, advanced technology, food and beverage, and commercial sectors.

Leo Lynch is based in Dublin and also has an office in the UK. There are currently 14 vacancies on the company’s Careers page, which are all based across Ireland. These roles include project engineer, mechanical cost engineer, senior mechanical project engineer, CAD/BIM lead, among others.

The Irish company is a specialist technical, mechanical and electrical engineering contractor that provides a range of services including design, project management and installation to a wide range of clients.

Some of the company’s top clients include Apple, Amgen, Analog Devices, Tyndall National Institute, Google, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Diageo.

As part of the new expansion, Leo Lynch has also rebranded itself with a new logo to reflect its focus on high-performance engineering. The company’s MD Philip Smith said the rebrand will help communicate its “value proposition” to clients and partners.

“This rebrand reflects our ambition to scale with our clients into new markets and to become a leading provider of process and mechanical engineering services across Europe,” Smith said.

“We have a strong track record of delivering quality, safety and efficiency on highly specialised projects in high-growth sectors, and we are confident that this rebrand will help drive that message at home and overseas.”

Leo Lynch was bolstered with a major US investment last year, when Cathexis Holdings snapped up a majority stake in the company.

“We have built up a strong platform for growth, bolstering our teams, systems, and capability to expand into the UK and Europe with existing and new clients,” Smith said.

