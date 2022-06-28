Irish cloud services company Tier3Tech to hire 30 new staff

Based in Dublin and Roscommon, Tier3Tech is creating roles for support engineers, finance, sales and marketing staff and administrators.

Irish cloud specialist Tier3Tech is planning to create 30 new jobs as part of its ambitious expansion plan.

Tier3Tech specialises in cloud optimisation services. Since it was founded in 2020, it has focused primarily on helping SMEs modernise their operations with cloud tech.

It provides customisable services to businesses including optimisation strategies focused on mitigating the latest cyber threats. It has clients in the accountancy, legal, software, professional services, engineering and construction sectors.

Tier3Tech is based in Dublin and Roscommon, and its office in the capital will play a key role in its future expansion.

The company wants to bulk up its staff numbers over the next three to five years and expects that its 30 additional hires will play a crucial part in expanding its operational capacity.

The newly created positions will include support engineers, finance, sales and marketing and administration roles.

“We are now entering a new phase of growth and this is indicative of our continued commitment to providing quality solutions that streamline the operations of businesses – both big and small,” said David Waldron, managing director of Tier3Tech.

“The hiring of new talent will facilitate us in providing a more compelling service to our wide range of clients, and it will allow us to expand our realm of expertise, to encompass new and emerging technologies,” he added.

Waldron paid tribute to the “sheer strength and vibrancy of the digital and technology sectors” in Ireland, adding that Tier3Tech had benefitted a lot from this.

He previously co-founded Mayo-based cloud provider CloudStrong, which was sold to Arkphire in 2018.

Tier3Tech is an official Microsoft partner. It is not the only Microsoft partner to make a jobs announcement this week. Avanade is more than doubling its Irish team, hiring 200 new staff to accommodate its growth here.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.