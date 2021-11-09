Northern Ireland-based pharma firm to create 1,000 new jobs for the region

Pharma company Almac has chosen Northern Ireland as the centre for its expansion plans which will see it add 1,800 to its global headcount.

Northern-Ireland pharma company Almac has revealed plans to create 1,000 new jobs in the region over the next three years.

The news comes a few months after its announcement in June that it would create 100 new jobs with its planned Co Derry expansion. Almac, which also has a presence in the UK, US, Singapore and the Nordic countries, has also said it plans to create 800 jobs in these locations.

The company celebrated 50 years in business in 2018. Over the past few months it has provided support to over 140 separate crucial research projects for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. It manufactures, tests and distributes medicines to patients across the world from its 19 facilities. Its Irish facilities are located in Craigavon, Athlone and Dundalk.

Earlier this year the Almac Group reported £677.3m turnover for its financial year 2019-2020. This was an increase of £43m from the previous year. The company reinvests 100pc of its profits into the business. Its latest hiring plans are part of a major investment operation, which will see its overall staff headcount grow to 8,000. Northern Ireland will be at the centre of its expansion, getting 1,000 of the 1,800 jobs on offer.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group CEO, commented: “As demand for our services steadily increases, our aim is to continue to grow our global team by actively recruiting 1,800 new individuals across a wide variety of diverse and exciting areas. These roles come with a range of benefits including flexible working, competitive salary and an annual bonus. Crucially, this offers individuals the chance to help us continue our provision of solutions whilst making a real and positive contribution to health right across the world.”

More information on the careers available at Almac can be found on its website. The pharma company has more than 120 different types of job available across its global R&D department as well as its IT, quality control, business development, finance, project management, information services, manufacturing, logistics and engineering divisions.

