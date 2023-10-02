Nostra opens Galway cybersecurity hub, creating 35 new jobs

Nostra is hiring 35 cybersecurity roles in Galway and is creating 100 jobs as part of a wider, multilocation recruitment and expansion plan.

Nostra, a Dublin-headquartered IT services and consulting company, has opened a new office in Ballybrit in Galway. The office will be a cybersecurity hub for the company and its opening is set to create 35 new jobs in the region. There will be roles for professional services engineers, cybersecurity and IT support professionals at all levels.

These 35 jobs are part of a wider expansion strategy by the company following its recent teaming up with UK-based investment firm Pheonix Equity Partners. The firm invested in Nostra to help it achieve its goal of increasing revenue five-fold to €250m within five years. Overall, as a result of the investment, Nostra is creating 100 jobs – including the 35 roles in Galway. The remaining roles will be based in Ireland, the UK, Bulgaria and South Africa.

Nostra has made no secret of its plans to corner the west of Ireland. It acquired Galway-based telecoms and cloud player Passax Business Systems earlier this year, a move which doubled its headcount in the region.

“It has been a really exciting year for Nostra, having secured investment and completed a number of key acquisitions. As we prepare to embark on the next step of our journey, we are delighted to unveil our brand-new office in Galway,” said Kevin O’Loughlin, Nostra co-founder and CEO. “We have big ambitions for the years ahead and our talented team in Galway will be central to achieving those goals.”

Speaking exclusively to SiliconRepublic.com, O’Loughlin explained why the company decided to open a specialist cybersecurity hub. “We see this as a crucial part of our business going forward. Companies are facing increasingly complex challenges in the cybersecurity area and Nostra wants to stay at the forefront of the market to be able to offer best-in-class security to our customers.”

Having operated in Galway, O’Loughlin said he was sure that the team could source the talent it needs to staff the new office. “We have seen first-hand the talent pipeline that is coming through in the region. Our new Galway office is designed to accommodate significant growth and we’re confident that we can deliver on our target.”

He also spoke of Nostra’s wider, global expansion plans. “We have ambitions to grow significantly over the coming years both organically and through acquisition. We have completed three acquisitions so far in 2023 and have plans to close a few more before the end of the year. We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Phoenix as we embark on the next phase of Nostra’s growth journey.”

