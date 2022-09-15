The Irish Office of Public Works is hiring engineers for future projects

The Office of Public Works has several projects in its pipeline for which it requires staff. It plans to fulfil its hiring requirements within 12 months.

The Office of Public Works in Ireland (OPW) is recruiting for “a large number” of civil and structural engineering roles over the next 12 months.

The OPW is hiring engineers as part of a larger recruitment drive, which totals 250 jobs. The hiring announcement comes following the OPW’s increased funding under the National Development Plan. It has been allocated close to €2.5bn under that plan, including €99m in funding from the EU under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Following its funding boost, the OPW has a number of major projects in the pipeline, for which it requires staff. The organisation will manage a wide range of projects for client departments and state agencies with an estimated value of up to €1.6bn.

Some of the projects to be completed include an infrastructure project at Rosslare Europort, as well as the new forensic science lab in the Backweston campus in Kildare. The OPW will also be involved in other capital investment programmes, such as the Garda Capital Programme and the Flood Risk Management investment programme. These projects will bring the overall value of projects managed by the OPW to more than €4bn.

Welcoming the OPW’s recruitment campaign, Minister for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan TD said, “These roles will offer candidates the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and for others, and to work with one of Ireland’s most diverse and long-standing Government bodies.”

He said the OPW’s strength as an essential service provider to the Government and the public is “its workforce and the invaluable source of innovative and specialist skills it provides.”

The OPW is due to attend the National Ploughing Championships from Tuesday 20 to Thursday 22 September. It is inviting the public to gain a key insight into the range of opportunities available. Events will include Q&A sessions with architects, engineers and heritage site guides, as well as furniture restoration and stonemasonry demonstrations.

More information on the roles available at the OPW can be found on its website.

