Pentagon Technologies to create 100 jobs at new facility

The company provides cleaning, coating and refurbishing of parts used in the semiconductor industry.

Pentagon Technologies is opening a new facility in Dundalk, creating 100 manufacturing jobs over the next five years.

The company is a subsidiary of Japan-headquartered Kurita Water Industries and provides cleaning, coating and refurbishing of parts used in the semiconductor industry.

The semiconductor industry is set to double by the end of the decade and has been a particularly important sector for Ireland for almost 50 years. Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com last year, IDA Ireland’s Dónal Travers said there is a “gold rush” happening in the chips industry right now, meaning smaller countries like Ireland have to fight harder “to ensure that our capabilities are well understood”.

This new Pentagon Technologies facility, located at the IDA Science and Technology Park in Mullagharlin, represents an expansion of services to the chip manufacturing industry in Ireland.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our global footprint in precision parts cleaning services to Ireland,” said Pentagon’s CEO David Christeson. “Pentagon has operated in Ireland for the past 20 years supporting new semiconductor fab construction and now has expanded our services for many years to come. We look forward to becoming a major employer in the Dundalk area.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said Pentagon is “leading the way” in both Ireland and Europe in providing products and services to the semiconductor and tech industries.

“This announcement will create over 100 manufacturing jobs to the North East region and underscores the IDA and Government’s priority for a balanced regional development throughout the country,” he said.

Construction at the new site is currently in progress and the facility is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2024. Roles at the new facility will include customer service, production, engineering, facilities, logistics and quality control.

IDA Ireland’s CEO Michael Lohan said Pentagon’s expansion underscores the appeal of Dundalk as a hub for cutting-edge technology and manufacturing.

“This announcement aligns with IDA Ireland’s ongoing efforts to position Ireland as a global leader in technology and innovation and exemplifies the success of our strategy to attract high-value investments to regional locations.”

