From left: Mick Farrell, ResMed; Mary Buckley, IDA Ireland; and Leo Varadkar, TD. Image: Maxwells

ResMed to double its tech team in Ireland with €30m investment

50 minutes ago

The digital health company has opened its new R&D facility and now plans to add 70 roles to its software and technology team.

San Diego-headquartered medtech company ResMed is investing €30m in R&D in Ireland. The announcement came as it officially opened its new facility in Dublin’s Sandyford area today (16 August).

As part of the investment, ResMed will double its Ireland-based software and technology team over the next four years. It will create 70 new jobs, including highly skilled roles for mobile, AWS and full-stack software developers, and algorithm and machine learning engineers.

ResMed provides connected devices, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. The company said many of its digital innovations are developed or enhanced by its Ireland-based sensor technologies division.

Mick Farrell, CEO of ResMed, said the new investment will support the continued growth of the company’s product portfolio. “It will also create new capabilities and skills within our expanding team in Ireland and support our global innovation strategy.”

This investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, welcomed the new jobs and investment in R&D.

“Ireland has become recognised globally for the talent of our workforce, especially in the area of healthcare technology and medical devices. ResMed’s products make a real difference to so many people’s lives and it’s great Ireland is playing such an important role in that effort. The very best of luck to the team,” he said.

Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland, added that continued investment in R&D is “central to IDA Ireland’s strategy”.

“This investment by ResMed is very welcome and demonstrates the company’s commitment to Ireland. It is also an endorsement of the talented team in Dublin who have won this R&D mandate due to their track record in delivering innovative solutions.”

