Dublin SaaS player Xtremepush to hire 120 staff over next three years

Dublin-founded tech company Xtremepush has said it will hire 120 new staff over the next three years.

It comes as the digital marketing software company opens a new Dublin headquarters on Clarendon Street in the city centre. It has been headquartered in Ranelagh since it was founded by CEO Tommy Kearns and CTO Dr Kevin Collins in 2014.

Xtremepush has already created 50 new jobs this year, but is planning to add another 120. Significant recent hires include a new CFO, chief people officer, head of engineering, director of operations and director of marketing.

Last year, the company revealed its expansion plans following a fundraise of $33m. At the time, Xtremepush said its team would eventually reach 140 people with new roles to be created in software development, sales and marketing, finance and operations.

Xtremepush, which previously featured as a SiliconRepublic.com Start-up of the Week, has built a platform that helps brands and marketers analyse, segment and target web and mobile app users with data-driven, contextually relevant and highly optimised notifications.

As well as its Dublin HQ, the company has offices in the UK, US and eastern Europe. It is an employer in Ireland, the UK, the US, Ukraine, Lithuania, Turkey, Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania.

“We are already becoming a global category leader, working with leading enterprise clients from offices in Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America and eastern Europe. Our new Dublin flagship headquarters, in this prime location, is a marker of further growth acceleration,” said Kearns.

The company’s latest recruitment drive will support the global roll-out of its enterprise customer intelligence platform.

It is interested in hiring both newly qualified and experienced software and DevOps professionals, as well as sales, marketing, finance and operations people with a tech background.

Roles include a graduate technical solutions consultant in Dublin and account executives for both the EMEA and US offices.

Xtremepush’s clients include Bank of Ireland, AIB, McDonald’s, INM, RTÉ, DAA, Big Bus Tours, Wowcher, LiveScore, Oddschecker, Paddy Power and Betfair.

The company has just won Online Initiative of the Year at this year’s European FinTech Awards for its work on combatting phishing scams with a tech tool it develop for one of Ireland’s big financial institutions.

It also scooped the Marketing & Services Provider of the Year award at the SBC North America 2022 Awards. To complement its North American expansion, it has recently invested in a new office in New York.

More information on careers available at Xtremepush is available on the company’s website.

