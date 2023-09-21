Revolut announces new jobs to develop mortgage offering

Two of these new jobs, a mortgage credit manager and a mortgage product manager, are based in Ireland.

Revolut has announced a “significant” expansion to its global team in anticipation of its upcoming mortgage products, according to a statement released today (21 September).

Currently, there are 241 global positions available on Revolut’s Careers page. Of these available roles, 19 are based in Ireland. There are two Ireland-based roles focused on developing the company’s new mortgage offerings: a mortgage credit manager and a mortgage product manager. Both of these roles appear to be remote.

According to Revolut, the mortgage credit manager will be responsible for designing the credit risk policies, procedures and strategies for launching the mortgage product in Ireland, while the mortgage product manager will “set the vision for Revolut mortgage products and understand how it connects to Revolut’s goals”.

Both roles require previous experience working with mortgages or similar credit services.

Revolut’s venture into mortgages is the fintech’s latest to the company’s suite of credit products, as the it already offers credit services such as loans, credit cards, and the ‘Pay Later’ payment installation option.

So far this year, Revolut has been busy introducing a slew of new services to the payments app.

In February, the fintech launched a credit card offering for its Irish users, while in March it introduced a car insurance service.

In April, the fintech introduced joint accounts and group chat functions for users in Europe, as well as completing the process of transferring its Irish customers onto Irish IBANs as part of its strategy to encourage more people to use the app as their primary bank.

