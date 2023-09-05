US SaaS scale-up Rippling to hire 100 staff at new Dublin office

Rippling CEO Parker Conrad said Dublin was the perfect place for the company to grow its European customer base.

Rippling, a US-founded company that makes software for employee management, is expanding into Ireland. The company announced today (5 September) that it is opening a new office in Dublin that will serve as its European headquarters.

Rippling already employs 35 people in Ireland and it has said today that it plans to create 100 additional jobs here. These Ireland-based employees will work across various departments such as engineering, product, sales and marketing.

The company is hoping its Irish team will play a pivotal role in helping it to expand into Europe. It was founded in the US in 2016 and its tech aims to streamline workforce management processes such as payroll, expenses and benefits. Rippling currently serves around 10,000 clients.

Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland which is supporting the company’s move, said Rippling’s decision to expand into Dublin “cements our position on the world stage as a leading technology hub”.

Parker Conrad, founder and CEO of Rippling, described Dublin as “the perfect base” for the company’s EU headquarters. “We’re excited to launch in Ireland and support businesses all across Europe.”

“Rippling’s core thesis is that employee information is critical to a surprisingly large number of business systems, including the ones well outside of HR,” Conrad continued. “Maintaining the fidelity of the same employee data across all these disconnected systems – effectively, across multiple separate databases – is the reason it’s a lot of work for companies to have many different business systems in the first place. Rippling solves this problem by giving companies and employees a single place to make changes, which then propagate everywhere automatically.”

Open roles in Dublin include information security manager, senior customer support specialist, COO and global implementation manager.

