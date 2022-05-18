Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine, Ryanair director of operations Neal McMahon and Shannon Group COO Ray O’Driscoll. Ray is holding a €10 million sign, Mary is holding a 200 jobs sign while Neil is cutting a yellow ribbon. An airline hanger is in the background.
Jobs News
From left: Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine, Ryanair director of operations Neal McMahon and Shannon Group COO Ray O’Driscoll. Image: Arthur Ellis

Engineering jobs are coming to Shannon as Ryanair creates 200 roles

32 minutes ago

The new facility will create jobs for engineers, mechanics and support staff as Ryanair seeks to expand its fleet to more than 600 aircraft over the next four years.

Ryanair is opening its first heavy maintenance facility in Ireland at Shannon Airport, which the airline said will lead to 200 “high-skill” jobs in the region.

The airline said it will invest €10m into the “state-of-the-art” facility, leased from Shannon Group. This will support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet, which it is looking to expand to more than 600 aircraft over the next four years.

Future Human

Jobs to be created at the maintenance facility include licensed engineers, mechanics and support staff.

“Ryanair creates opportunities for highly skilled engineering jobs, with our industry-leading rosters and the youngest fleet in Europe,” Ryanair director of operations Neal McMahon said. “Shannon is an ideal location with opportunities to attract, train and employ local talent to support this new facility.”

Ryanair has operated from Shannon Airport since 1986, opening a base at the airport in 2005. It has carried more than 17m customers to and from the airport to date.

Hiring Now

The airline said the investment is a mark of its commitment to both Ireland and the mid-west region.

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine added that it represents a “vote of confidence” by Ryanair in the future of the airport.

“Having Ryanair at hangar 5, one of 10 fully occupied hangars on our Shannon campus, is another significant boost for the region, creating high-quality jobs for local aviation specialists,” Considine said. “The resulting jobs and investment are also consistent with our strategic plan to increase economic growth and retain skills and talent in the region.”

Ryanair carries around 154m passengers every year on more more than 2,400 daily flights from 82 bases, with its fleet of roughly 470 aircraft. The airline said it has a headcount of more than 19,000 skilled aviation professionals globally.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.

Leigh Mc Gowran
By Leigh Mc Gowran

Leigh Mc Gowran is a journalist with Silicon Republic since November 2021. He has previously worked as an environmental and breaking news journalist, and a local radio presenter. When he’s not writing articles and stressing about the climate emergency, he enjoys judging the latest film releases and perfecting his renowned cooking skills. He also has a love for video games, coffee and cats.

More from careers

Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine, Ryanair director of operations Neal McMahon and Shannon Group COO Ray O’Driscoll. Ray is holding a €10 million sign, Mary is holding a 200 jobs sign while Neil is cutting a yellow ribbon. An airline hanger is in the background.
Medical device firm Vitalograph creating 200 jobs in Clare and Limerick
Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine, Ryanair director of operations Neal McMahon and Shannon Group COO Ray O’Driscoll. Ray is holding a €10 million sign, Mary is holding a 200 jobs sign while Neil is cutting a yellow ribbon. An airline hanger is in the background.
Packaging company Amcor to create 75 jobs with Sligo expansion
Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine, Ryanair director of operations Neal McMahon and Shannon Group COO Ray O’Driscoll. Ray is holding a €10 million sign, Mary is holding a 200 jobs sign while Neil is cutting a yellow ribbon. An airline hanger is in the background.
Smart-kitchen software company Fresco to double its Irish workforce
Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine, Ryanair director of operations Neal McMahon and Shannon Group COO Ray O’Driscoll. Ray is holding a €10 million sign, Mary is holding a 200 jobs sign while Neil is cutting a yellow ribbon. An airline hanger is in the background.
20 companies hiring for cybersecurity roles in Ireland

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading